John J. “Jack” Malone of Cutchogue, formerly of West Hempstead, died on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was 83 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13 following the visitation, at 11a.m. at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Southold, officiated by the Rev. John Barrett.

Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.