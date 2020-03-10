Russell E. Jones of Riverhead died on March 9, 2020 at the Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. He was 64 years old.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1955 in Cartersville, Virginia to Curtis R. Liggon Jr and Ida Mae Jones.

He worked at King Kullen and TruTech. His hobbies included race cars, love for his grandchildren, home cooking, and family events.

He is survived by his mother, companion Barbara Reddick of Riverhead, many siblings, children Siobhan of Bellport, Serena of Mastic, Ariel of Moriches, and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Monday 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with interment to be held at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.