Three more confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced in Suffolk County Tuesday night, bringing the county total to four.

One of the patients is a Southold woman in her early 20s, according to a statement from County Executive Steve Bellone. She is currently under home isolation.

The other two patients are a Brookhaven man in his early 20s, currently in isolation at Stony Brook University Medical Center, and a man in his 80s in isolation at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

The fourth confirmed coronavirus patient, announced Sunday, is still hospitalized at Southampton Hospital.

Suffolk County communicable disease professionals are investigating the patients contacts, as it is believed that these cases were contracted through community transmission, according to the press release.

There are currently 11 additional tests pending results in Suffolk County, health officials said.

There are another eight people in Suffolk under mandatory quarantine, along with 72 other individuals under precautionary quarantine because they recently returned from abroad, according to health officials.

Two additional cases were also announced in Nassau County this morning, bringing the Long Island total to 23 and the New York State total to 173.