State colleges and universities, including community colleges, will move to distance learning beginning March 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Cuomo said the state’s decision is aimed at reducing the density of public gatherings, as the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus continues to rise in New York.

There are 39 new confirmed cases in New York, Cuomo said during a press briefing this afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 212.

Westchester County continues to have the greatest number of confirmed cases, with 128 total (13 new). Yesterday, the governor announced the state would establish a containment area around the center of the outbreak in New Rochelle, beginning March 12.

Suffolk has six confirmed cases as of today. Nassau has 28 (9 new) and New York City, 52 (16 new).

“These numbers will continue to go up dramatically,” the governor said, as more people are tested.

In a press release issued following the briefing, the governor’s press office put the total statewide number at 216, with four additional cases reported in New York City.

The state is now working with private commercial labs to further ramp up testing capacity, he said. Twenty-eight private labs will begin testing in New York.

Cuomo again stressed the importance of testing in managing this epidemic.

“The more tests we get the more positives we get,” Cuomo said, “and this is what we are seeking.” It’s important to locate people with positive tests, he said, so health authorities can test who they’ve been in contact with, he said. “This is not a random sample test.”

The state is urging businesses to stagger work hours and shifts, to reduce the number of people in one place at the same time.

Large gatherings and events, where social distance of six feet cannot be maintained, should be postponed or canceled. The governor said the state is considering canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City.

Cuomo said he has asked the State Legislature to pass legislation to establish paid leave for both mandatory or precautionary quarantine.

A “double-clean” protocol is in effect for public transit statewide.

The virus is believed to survive on hard surfaces for a period of time, perhaps as long as two days, but there is still debate about that in the public health community, Cuomo said. Variables including the nature of the surface, the amount of the virus, temperature and humidity, all affect the amount of time the virus may remain live.

“I understand it’s a virus. I understand it sounds like a bad science fiction movie,” Cuomo said. “This is not the ebola virus. The facts here actually reduce the anxiety. We have 212 cases in the state of New York, only 32 are hospitalized. The rest are recovering at home… Keep in mind that roughly 80,000 died in the U.S. from the flu last year.”

Cuomo said the biggest danger from this virus is for the elderly. He pointed to Washington State, where an outbreak in a nursing home has resulted in 18 deaths.

The most dangerous situation elderly people in a congregate setting, he said.

“We’re monitoring all the nursing homes,” State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said today.

Peconic Landing, a retirement community in Greenport, was notified late yesterday that a per diem employee has been confirmed with COVID-19 infection. Staff members who were in close proximity to that employee have been asked to self-isolate and placed on paid leave.

Neither Cuomo nor Zucker mentioned the situation at Peconic Landing during today’s briefing. It is not known whether any other senior congregate living facilities in New York have been affected by the virus.

Three students in Greenport public schools have been “potentially exposed” to the virus and have been placed in quarantine, according to Greenport Schools Superintendent David Gamberg.

“They are asymptomatic and we have been repeatedly advised that they do not pose a risk (per the health department),” Gamberg said in an email.

The health department has repeatedly advised the district that it does not need to close its schools.

