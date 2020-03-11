Events
- March 10, Greenport’s Music In Our Schools concert – rescheduled to Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. for a closed, students-only concert, which will be broadcast live on the district website for families to watch.
- Northwell Health/PBMC – all community events canceled through the end of April. See full list of PBMC cancellations.
- The Long Island Natural History Conference at Brookhaven National Laboratory (March 20 and 21) – canceled.
Businesses & Services
- Greenport Harbor Brewing Company – closed the week of March 9
- Raphael Winery – suspending tasting at its Peconic tasting room through March 23.
- Riverhead Town Senior Center – congregate meals suspended through the end of March. Meals on Wheels and senior transportation programs will continue to operate.
K-12
- Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.
- Glen Cove School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Reopened Wednesday, March 11.
- Locust Valley Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Two-hour delayed opening Wednesday, March 11.
- Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Reopened Wednesday, March 11.
- Shoreham-Wading River School District – closed Monday, March 9. Reopened Tuesday, March 10. See story.
College & universities
- Adelphi University – all campus classes canceled from March 11 through March 22, online instruction beginning March 23
- Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
- Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
- Hofstra University – all in-person classes closed March 9 to March 13
- John Jay College – closed Wednesday, March 11.
- Juilliard – all in-person classes and activities canceled, moving to online instruction through March 29.
- Molloy College – all in-person classes canceled, moved to online instruction.
- Nassau Community College – all in-person classes canceled Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.
- New York University – all in-person classes in NYC canceled, moved to online instruction until March 27.
- St. John’s University – all campuses closed until March 27, moved to online instruction.
- St. Joseph’s College – all in-person and on-campus activities canceled March 10 – March 15.
