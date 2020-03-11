Events

  • March 10, Greenport’s Music In Our Schools concert – rescheduled to Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. for a closed, students-only concert, which will be broadcast live on the district website for families to watch.
  • Northwell Health/PBMC – all community events canceled through the end of April. See full list of PBMC cancellations.
  • The Long Island Natural History Conference at Brookhaven National Laboratory (March 20 and 21) – canceled.

Businesses & Services

  • Greenport Harbor Brewing Company – closed the week of March 9
  • Raphael Winery – suspending tasting at its Peconic tasting room through March 23.
  • Riverhead Town Senior Center – congregate meals suspended through the end of March. Meals on Wheels and senior transportation programs will continue to operate.

K-12

  • Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.
  • Glen Cove School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Reopened Wednesday, March 11.
  • Locust Valley Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Two-hour delayed opening Wednesday, March 11.
  • Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Reopened Wednesday, March 11.
  • Shoreham-Wading River School District – closed Monday, March 9. Reopened Tuesday, March 10. See story.

College & universities

  • Adelphi University – all campus classes canceled from March 11 through March 22, online instruction beginning March 23
  • Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
  • Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
  • Hofstra University – all in-person classes closed March 9 to March 13
  • John Jay College – closed Wednesday, March 11.
  • Juilliard – all in-person classes and activities canceled, moving to online instruction through March 29.
  • Molloy College – all in-person classes canceled, moved to online instruction.
  • Nassau Community College – all in-person classes canceled Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.
  • New York University – all in-person classes in NYC canceled, moved to online instruction until March 27.
  • St. John’s University – all campuses closed until March 27, moved to online instruction.
  • St. Joseph’s College – all in-person and on-campus activities canceled March 10 – March 15.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.

SHARE
Avatar
RiverheadLOCAL