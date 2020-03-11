A North Fork man who is an employee at the Southold Fish Market has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the market to close tomorrow, according to an announcement by the market on Facebook tonight.

“We have been notified by an employee that he has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus,” the market said in its statement. “As a precaution, we have sanitized the entire establishment and will close tomorrow so the Board of Health can be notified and a protocol can be established.”

Greenport school district will also be closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 to allow the district to complete a deep, thorough cleaning of the building, Superintendent David Gamberg announced tonight.

He said the closing is will allow the district to complete a deep, thorough cleaning of the building.

The district has not received a positive result of coronavirus in a student or staff member, Gamberg said.

Five new confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced in Suffolk County this morning during a press conference by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, bringing the county total to six.

It was not clear if any of those cases were connected to the Southold Fish Market employee.



This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.