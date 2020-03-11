John “Tom” Wetzel of Cutchogue died on March 9, 2020 at the Acadia Nursing Home in Riverhead. He was 86 years old.

He was born in Hollis, Queens in 1933 to John and Regina Wetzel. He was the eldest of seven and during his youth he spent his summers in Mastic Beach.

He attended St. Peter’s University and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in June 1955. He was active in the Mendel Biology program. In 1985, he received his MBA from Robert B. Willumstad School of Business at Adelphi University.

He worked in Queens Village as the vice president of Plant Operations for Deknatel (Pfizer) until he retired. During his time at Deknatel, he traveled to Germany and Costa Rica overseeing the company’s production of surgical sutures. He also worked part-time for several years at the U.S. Post Office.

Tom and his wife, Joan Vairo, permanently moved from West Hempstead to Cutchogue in 1992. He served as the president of the Fleets Neck Property Association beginning in 1997 and he retired from that post in 2007. He was designated as a life member.

Some of his accomplishments as president included initiating the Fleets Neck “Tidings” newsletter, creating the first “Welcome to Fleets Neck” sign for the association, assisting in changing the permit for the dredge spoils of East Creek, and meeting regularly with Southold Town officials about storm drains, road runoff, traffic control and the Christmas Tree Farm and beach preservation.

His hobbies included working around the house, boating, the company of his family and friends, watching sports and the news.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary and his brothers, Joseph and Richard.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, his children, Deborah, Lenore and Thomas, grandchildren Alexandra and Matthew, his sisters, Jeanne and Patsy, and a brother, Andrew.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Funeral mass will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated.

