Riverhead residents who don’t follow town rules for solid waste collection will now face penalties for noncompliance. The stricter enforcement for sanitation town code is aimed to mitigate rising disposal costs and changing markets for recyclables.

If these efforts are not sufficient, changes to local law and increases in the garbage tax may also be implemented.

Residents who put bulk items out on days reserved for household waste — or otherwise break sanitation pick-up rules — will be ticketed by code enforcement, officials said during a town board work session last week.

Residents can put out up to six bulk items or up to four containers of household garbage on specified collection days. Recyclables are picked up on Wednesdays and must be separated from household garbage.

Residents who do not abide by sanitation guidelines are subject to fines dependent on the number of violations received that year. If it is a first time violation, the fine would be between $150 to $250, second time $250 to $500 and the third — and all subsequent times— would be $500 to $1,000. People could also face up to 15 days in jail per violation.

The goal of the stricter enforcement is to lower disposal costs incurred by the town’s contracted carter, Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said. Adherence to sanitation code requirements will reduce the per-ton disposal fees paid by the carter, save it trips to the landfill and require less manpower.

The Town of Riverhead is split into six garbage districts. The disposal contract for each district was awarded after a public bidding process. The contract for all six garbage districts was awarded in 2017 to low bidder European American Waste Disposal Corp. of Hauppauge. The bid terms specified a five-year contract. European American bid $248.72 per household— a total of $2.6 million per year.

That contract price has already been increased under an amendment negotiated between the town and the carter. In 2018, the contracted carter had to switch from a privately owned solid waste transfer station to the one owned and operated by the Town of Brookhaven in Yaphank, Giglio said. (The private facility closed down.) The per-ton “tipping fee” charged by the town was higher, so Riverhead agreed to increase in the carter’s per-household fee, for a total increase of $300,000.

Recent changes in the international market for portions of the municipal solid waste stream considered recyclables — such as plastics, glass and cardboard — have created widespread upheavals in the solid waste industry and municipal solid waste management programs.

“The town was originally being paid for recyclables, but now we have to pay,” said Giglio.

Another pressing issue that lurks on the horizon for all Suffolk County towns is the looming closure of the Brookhaven Town landfill in 2024. The landfill currently accepts construction and demolition debris, as well as ash from the Covanta Waste-to-Energy facility in Hempstead.

Riverhead’s household solid wastes are delivered by the carter to the Brookhaven transfer station and then shipped to the Hempstead Waste-to-Energy facility. Ash from the facility is then shipped to Brookhaven for disposal in its landfill.

Officials from towns across Long Island discussed the issue last month during the meeting hosted by the L.I Regional Planning Council, which Giglio and town engineer Drew Dillingham attended.

The Brookhaven landfill handles 720,000 tons of waste each year and 350,000 tons of ash from waste-to-energy facilities. An additional 600,000 tons of waste are shipped off Long Island.

When the Brookhaven landfill closes all Suffolk County towns will need to develop a new waste management plan. Dillingham said he will contact Southold’s sanitation supervisor to see if they have any new plans.

