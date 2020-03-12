Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man for questioning who appeared to bring weapons into a Manorville convenience store last month.

Police said the man pictured in these surveillance camera images entered the 7-Eleven located at 450 County Road 111 in Manorville on Feb. 9 at approximately 5:20 a.m. and displayed what appeared to be two handguns. He did not threaten customers or employees, police said. The man left the store and returned a short time later, unarmed. He had a conversation with the clerk and was asked to leave. The man left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or by utilizing the P3 Tips mobile app (download on the App Store or Google Play or online at www.P3Tips.com.)

