All buildings in the Riverhead Central School District will be closed this weekend so that custodial crews can complete additional cleaning of surfaces, windows, doors and many other areas/surfaces, the district announced today in a statement posted on its website. District transportation staff will also complete additional cleaning of bus interiors.

In the next few days, the Riverhead Central School District will be suspending/postponing many activities and will be re-evaluating the need for future cancellations after spring recess, according to the statement.

The district said:

All field trips to public venues and colleges, use of facilities by outside organizations and groups of people and presenters entering our schools are cancelled. The district-sponsored driver’s education program will run as scheduled.

Outdoor use of school facilities will continue with no access to the school buildings.

Groups of visitors to our schools for events have been suspended and may be rescheduled post-spring recess.

Evening school events including Parent University, concerts and plays have been suspended and may be rescheduled post-spring recess.

We are canceling the remainder of Winter II sports. This is the last two weeks of sports at the Middle School level. This includes middle school wrestling and middle school girls basketball teams.

“We are grateful for your patience, cooperation and understanding as we navigate this situation,” the district said in the statement.

“We will continue to keep you updated for all further developments and direction from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health.”

