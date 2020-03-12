Facing the global novel coronavirus pandemic, health officials in the United States are warning about the danger of the disease to elderly people.

This is of special concern on the North Fork of Long Island, where the population is older than most other places in the country.

Twenty-four percent of the population of Riverhead Town is 65 and older, according to the U.S. Census. In Southold Town, people 65 and older represent 30% of the population. In the U.S. and New York State, just 16% of the population is 65 and older. (That number is 17% in Suffolk County.)

Roughly more than 14,800 people in Riverhead and Southold are 65 and older — putting them squarely within the high-risk demographic health experts caution about. And nearly 70% of the 65 and over population in the two towns is over 70 — 10,255 people, with 3,675 over age 80.

This means the population of the local area is at higher risk for serious outcomes of infection.

“Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a telephone call with reporters this week.

“The highest risk of serious illness and death is in people older than 80 years. People with serious underlying health conditions also are more likely to develop serious outcomes including death,” she said.

According to data from more than 72,000 case records published last month by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, older people had a much higher rate of mortality from COVID-19 infection. Nearly 15% of patients aged 80 and over and 8% of patients aged 70-79 died as a result of the infection. Those rates were sharply higher than the 2.3% mortality rate in confirmed cases in the general population.

In Italy, where coronavirus cases have soared the past week, there have been 827 deaths among 12,462 cases — the highest number of deaths worldwide outside of mainland China.

Italy’s fatality rate from COVID-19, at 6.6%, is almost double the global average of 3.4%, according to the World Health Organization.

One factor in the country’s higher death rate may be the age of the Italian population, which is the oldest in Europe, according to the CIA World Fact Book. In Italy, about 23% of the population is 65 and older.

Again, 24% of Riverhead Town’s population and 30% of Southold Town’s population is 65 and over.

Advanced age is not the only risk factor, of course. People with compromised immune systems — such as people with cancer — people on corticosteroids for rheumatoid arthritis or COPD, and people with underlying conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are at higher risk for more serious illness from COVID-19. But people 65 and older are more likely than younger people to have these conditions.

Riverhead oncologist Dr. Yelda Nouri at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists estimated that people over 65 make up about 70% of her patients.

“Based on CDC guidance, chemotherapy patients on active therapy, whether or not their chemotherapy makes them neutropenic, are considered high risk,” Nouri said. Neutropenia is a significant reduction in a type of white blood cell called neutrophils, which increases a person’s risk of infection.

Patients with chronic lung disease and congestive are also high risk, said Dr. Lawrence Walser, a pulmonologist at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where his focus is the intensive care unit.

“What is a mild infection for a younger person is very different for an older person, especially one with one of these underlying conditions,” Walser said. “Their clinical situation can deteriorate rapidly.”

Walser said PBMC’s intensive care unit does not have any COVID-19 patients yet, but the hospital is ready for what may well be an inevitability.

“The infection can cause a fairly severe pneumonia,” he said. “When there’s inhalation of the virus, it is replicated in the nose and throat and then inhaled deep down. It causes inflammation — edema in the lung itself,” Walser explained. When that happens, the lungs can’t function properly and can’t oxygenate the blood.

The increased risk to the elderly makes it especially important to protect them from infection.

Everyone — especially the elderly and people with compromised immune systems — should scrupulously follow CDC guidance for social distancing, hand hygiene and self-isolation, said Dr. Marisa Siebel, director of medical oncology at Northwell Health’s Imbert Cancer Center.

“They are going to have trouble fighting it off. That’s the issue,“ Siebel said.

“We all have the ability to get sick, but they don’t have the immune system to fight the virus,“ she said. Those are the people who should be staying home, self-quarantine proactively — especially the immunocompromised elderly.”

Siebel said elderly patients should have a three-month supply of their medications on hand, as well as over-the-counter remedies for fever and pain. Have a two-week supply of groceries, tissues and cleaning supplies on hand. They should also have a plan in place for care at home if it becomes necessary.

The basic preventive measures are the same as they are for the general population, Siebel said. Keep six feet between you and other people, wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds every hour and after sneezing, blowing your nose, coughing or after being in a public place. Siebel said older and immunocompromised people should avoid travel, crowds and closed setting with little air circulation. If soap and water are not accessible, use hand sanitizer, she said, but make sure it’s at least 60% alcohol.

“And don’t touch your face,” Siebel said.

The special concerns presented by the elderly and particularly the elderly with underlying conditions, are embodied in senior congregate facilities such as nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and senior centers serving meals.

Citing the high “lethality rate” for COVI-19 among this segment of the population, as evidenced by “the tragedy in Washington State,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced new rules for nursing homes and congregate living facilities. No visitors or non-medical personnel will be allowed inside. All staff must wear masks and staff must all be monitored for symptoms before entering the facilities.

It is too soon to tell from available data what the infection rate for this virus will be. Health officials say it is very contagious, spread by airborne droplets expelled by sneezing and coughing. The disease is spread by inhaling those droplets or touching surfaces contaminated by them — and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

Cuomo said today the state is monitoring hospitalization rates for infected people in order to determine the “surge capacity” needed for hospitals and prepare for it. The state must prepare for a surge in order to ensure against the health care system being overwhelmed, as it was in Italy, he said. So far, the hospitalization rate for confirmed cases of COVID-19 is about 14%, the governor said.

“We might cancel elective surgeries” to free up 25% to 35% of hospital beds.

The State Department of Health is accelerating regulations to get more nurses and personnel trained and put into different positions such as intensive care units, so that they can be deployed for patient care where they are most needed.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.