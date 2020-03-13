New York State now has approval from the federal government to regulate its own coronavirus testing, including the protocol for which patients are permitted to receive the test, which will dramatically increase the number of tests the state can conduct each day, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Since the outbreak began in February, New York has tested a total of about 3,000 people. With this new authorization, New York will now have the capacity to conduct 6,000 tests every day at 28 labs across the state, Cuomo said, starting next week.

There are now at least 421 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, 96 more than yesterday. The true number, however, is likely much higher due to federal restrictions limiting those who can be tested.

That will change, Cuomo says, now that the state can create its own protocol for who is tested.

“My guess is that there are thousands and thousands of people walking around the state of New York where it resolved, moved on, and they didn’t even know they had it,” he said.

Eighty percent of coronavirus cases resolve with only mild symptoms, Cuomo said. But the virus can be much more dangerous for seniors and those with underlying health conditions, and 10-15% of cases have required hospitalization.

State and local officials are therefore taking strong measures to try to contain the spread of the virus so that health systems do not become overwhelmed, as they were in parts of Italy and China since the start of the outbreak.

“This is not going to be a quick situation,” Cuomo said in his press conference today. “This is going to be weeks, months. It’s not going to be back to normal next week. So prepare yourselves.”

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County have risen sharply this week, growing from just one case on Tuesday to 28 today. Three of today’s new cases are in Southold, bringing its total to 11, more than any other town in Suffolk County.

Nassau County and New York City also reported sharp increases in cases this week, up to 51 and 154 respectively.

County Executive Steve Bellone, who declared a state of emergency in Suffolk yesterday, today announced that local school districts should cancel all after-school non-instructional activities, including sports practices, group travel outside of the district, field trips and adult education classes.

The county is also suspending civil service exams for the next two weekends.

A number of school districts across Long Island were closed today, including several without confirmed coronavirus cases like Riverhead, so that schools could undergo a thorough cleaning in the midst of the rapidly escalating public health crisis.

The state is reluctant to close all public schools in New York State, as other states have done, because of the number of students who depend on the public school system for receiving a daily meal. “If it comes to that with the numbers, I have no problem doing it,” he said. “But we don’t have a position supported by facts and data to support that, and we know there are negative consequences.”

Both Riverhead and Southold Towns declared states of emergency yesterday as cases continue to climb across the North Fork. There have so far been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Riverhead Town.

Local hospitals are also taking more dramatic steps to contain the spread of the illness.

Today, Stony Brook University health system banned all visitors at its hospitals, including Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and Southampton Hospital. This includes the emergency department, psychiatry departments and outpatient/ambulatory surgery.

Exceptions will be made for visitors requiring assistance, in which case a single visitor will be permitted. Only one visitor per pediatric patient will also be allowed in the emergency department, and that visitor must be a parent or caregiver.

Stony Brook University Hospital is also doing in-vehicle screening of patients who come to the emergency department from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those with cold and flu-like symptoms or respiratory symptoms will be treated in a new triage area designed to isolate potential coronavirus patients.

