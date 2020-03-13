Events
- Riverhead Lions Club Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, March 14 – postponed, to be rescheduled for a later date.
- Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 28 – canceled
- North Fork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 14 – canceled
- Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 14 – postponed
- Orient Association Community Supper, March 14 – canceled
- SCMEA concerts, March 14, 15 & 16 – all concerts canceled
- The Long Island Natural History Conference at Brookhaven National Laboratory (March 20 and 21) – canceled
- Southold Fire Department steak night – canceled
- Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, all March events canceled
- Horticulture Alliance of the Hamptons – all March events canceled
- Northwell Health/PBMC – all community events canceled through the end of April. See full list of PBMC cancellations.
Businesses
- Greenport Harbor Brewing Company – closed the week of March 9.
- Southold Fish Market – closed March 12.
- Greenport Carousel – closed March 14 and 15.
- Mattituck-Laurel Library – closed March 13 until further notice.
- RGNY – tasting room closed, store remains open for to-go purchases.
- Raphael Winery – suspending tasting at its Peconic tasting room through March 23, to-go purchases only.
- Southold Historical Society – closed beginning Friday, March 13.
Services
- Riverhead Town offices closed and facilities closed until further notice.
- Southold Town offices closed and town-sponsored programs are canceled until further notice.
- Southampton Town has suspended congregate meals and recreation activities at its Hampton Bays, Flanders, and Bridgehampton senior centers from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
- Riverhead Free Library – all programs and group activities canceled through March 29.
- Riverhead Town Senior Center – congregate meals suspended through the end of March. Meals on Wheels and senior transportation programs will continue to operate.
- Southold Town Human Resource Center – closed, congregate meals suspended. Meals for the homebound will continue.
- Brookhaven Town Senior Center – all events and activities suspended at senior centers. Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue. Seniors previously served by congregate nutrition programs at the senior centers will be offered meal delivery at home.
K-12
- Riverhead Central School District – closed, Friday, March 13.
- Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District – closed Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.
- East Hampton School District – closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
- Greenport Union Free School District – closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.
- Jericho School District – closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.
- Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District – closed Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.
- Peconic Community School – closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday , March 13.
- Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10 through Thursday, March 19.
- Southold Union Free School District – closed Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.
- Sag Harbor Union Free School District – closed to students through March 22.
- West Islip School District – closed Thursday, March 12.
- Glen Cove School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Reopened Wednesday, March 11.
- Locust Valley Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Two-hour delayed opening Wednesday, March 11.
- Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District – closed Tuesday, March 10. Reopened Wednesday, March 11.
- Shoreham-Wading River School District – closed Monday, March 9. Reopened Tuesday, March 10. See story.
College & universities
- ALL SUNY & CUNY SCHOOLS – in-person classes canceled after March 19, moving to online instruction.
- Adelphi University – all campus classes canceled from March 11 through March 22, online instruction beginning March 23
- Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
- Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
- Hofstra University – all in-person classes canceled March 9 to March 13
- John Jay College – closed Wednesday, March 11.
- Juilliard – all in-person classes and activities canceled, moving to online instruction through March 29.
- Long Island University – all in-person classes canceled after March 16, moving to online instruction
- Molloy College – all in-person classes canceled, moved to online instruction.
- Nassau Community College – all in-person classes canceled Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.
- New York University – all in-person classes in NYC canceled, moved to online instruction until March 27.
- St. John’s University – all campuses closed until March 27, moved to online instruction.
- St. Joseph’s College – all in-person and on-campus activities canceled March 10 – March 15.
Past canceled events
- March 10, Greenport’s Music In Our Schools concert – rescheduled to Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. for a closed, students-only concert, which will be broadcast live on the district website for families to watch.
