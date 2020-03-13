The Riverhead Lions Club is postponing its Annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the Riverhead Polish Hall.

The club announced it decided to postpone the dinner due to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The Riverhead Lions Club will provide further information in the future about a rescheduled date for this event, as well as its refund procedure.

Proceeds from this fundraising event are earmarked for the Riverhead Lions Club Scholarship Fund, from which scholarships are provided to deserving seniors graduating from Riverhead High School, and to our perpetual gifting pledge to the New Beginnings’ Brendan House project in Riverhead.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the dinner should hold onto them as they will be needed to attend the rescheduled event or to obtain a refund.

