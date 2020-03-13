Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of February 2020.

There was a total of 1,132 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.

Judges Allen M. Smith and Lori M. Hulse presided over the cases.

Alfano, Nicholas, 19, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without registration, was fined $480 by Judge Hulse.

Bany, Christopher, 52, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without registration, was fined $480 by Judge Hulse.

Davender, Zante, 20, charged with assault in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 to assault in the third degree, was fined $300 sentenced to three years probation by Judge Hulse.

Jones, Ronnie, 39, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Pawezka, Stanislaw, 61, charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1400 and sentenced to three years probation by Judge Hulse.

Antanaitis, Elizabeth, 38, of Riverhead, charged on April 21, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to disorderly conduct, was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Cobb, Allen, 58, of Mastic Beach, charged on Dec. 3, 2019 with driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked certificate of registration and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to driving without registration and driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $380 by Judge Hulse.

Esmond, Robert, 75, of Bronx, charged on March 1, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to driving while ability impaired, was fined $750 by Judge Hulse.

Hernandez-Giron, Andres, 27, of Huntington Station, charged on July 23, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with improper vehicle equipment and operating a vehicle without appropriate child restraints, was fined $665 by Judge Hulse.

Moore, Dora Marie, 51, of Riverhead, charged on July 19, 2013 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on June 24, 2018 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to driving without a license, driving with improper vehicle equipment and petit larceny, was fined $600 and sentenced to three years probation by Judge Hulse.

Nesbitt, James, 42, of Riverhead, charged on March 31, 2019 with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to disorderly conduct and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $435 by Judge Hulse.

Powell, Jacqueline, 51, of Riverhead, charged on April 1, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on Nov. 17, 2018 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to disorderly conduct and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $585 by Judge Hulse.

Borrayo-Colocho, Dionardo, 44, of Flanders, charged on Dec. 7, 2019 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to driving with improper vehicle equipment and driving without registration, was fined $380 by Judge Hulse.

Marino, Lindsey, 28, of Port Jefferson Station, charged on April 29, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, circumventing an interlock device and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $500 by Judge Hulse.

Brady, John, 52, of Stony Brook, charged on June 7, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to disorderly conduct, was fined $150 by Judge Hulse.

Guevara-Ortega, Martiza, 30, of Petersburg, Virginia, charged on Jan. 6 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to two counts of driving with improper headlights, was fined $420 by Judge Hulse.

Lefkowitz, David, 52, of Hampton Bays, charged on Jan. 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Xitumul-Paredes, Oscar, 27, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 11, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, using another vehicle without mandated interlock device and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree using another vehicle without mandated interlock device, was fined $770 and sentenced to three years probation by Judge Hulse.

Berry, Justin, 23, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 23, 2019 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $760 sentenced to and interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Jasinski, Larissa, 29, of Flanders, charged on April 25, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to driving while ability impaired, was fined $760 sentenced to interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Williams, Christopher , 26, of Wading River, charged on July 6, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1,000 and sentenced to conditional discharge and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Hulse.

Avila, Jorge, 46, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 12 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to two counts of driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $420 by Judge Smith.

Campisi, Ashley, 24, of Ridge, charged on Feb. 8 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Epting, Joanne, 49, of Bay Shore, charged on Nov. 11, 2019 with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to disorderly conduct, was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Guadalupe-Chic-Sinay, Maria, 34, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 14 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to driving without registration displayed and driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $350 by Judge Smith.

Puluc-Cojon, Efrain, 41, of Riverhead, charged on May 8, 2019 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1,000 conditional discharge and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Smith.

Reyes-Chiche Orreg, Debora, 30, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 6 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Seymore, Reginald, 58, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 16, 2017 with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, circumventing a mandated interlock device and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to disorderly conduct and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $610 by Judge Smith.

Brown, Elliot, 30, of Medford, charged on Sept. 25, 2019 with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to petit larceny, and assessed a surcharge of $205 and sentenced to 30 days of concurrent jail time by Judge Smith.

Moore, Cameran, 21, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 27, 2019 with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to disorderly conduct, was fined $150 by Judge Smith.

Carrillo, Jairo, 39, of Greenport, charged on Feb. 4 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to two counts of driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $420 by Judge Smith.

Depaz-Javier, Darwin, 27, of Calverton, charged on May 5, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and inadequate or no stop lights, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Langhorn, Jeffrey, 62, of Bellport, charged on Jan. 11 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Lopez-Gutierrez, Christian, 31, of South Jamesport, charged on Feb. 13 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Macua-Macua, Fernando, 25, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 30 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, driving with a false inspection sticker, and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Monroy, Jose, 33, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 12 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to two counts of driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $420 by Judge Smith.

Sanchez, Ruben, 25, of Ridge, charged on Aug. 24, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense), aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1,200 and probation by Judge Smith.

Sanchez-Gonzalez, Marcos, 41, of Richmond, Virginia, charged on Feb. 7 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to three counts of driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $630 by Judge Smith.

Top-Cubule, Edio, 32, of Calverton, charged on Jan. 13 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Urrea-Bedon, Wilmo, 51, of Riverhead, charged on Feb. 7 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to two counts of driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $420 by Judge Smith.

Zet, Jeronimo, 56, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 26 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to three counts of driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $630 by Judge Smith.

Coc-Concoba, Delfino, 36, of Riverhead, charged on Feb. 8 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to failure to notify of address change, was fined $170 by Judge Smith.

Constanza-Rabanales, Virginia, 44, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 26 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Lopez-Suchite, Josue, 21, of Mastic, charged on Jan. 11 with driving with false inspection stickery, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Mendez-Deleon, Federico, 44, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 29 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving with improper vehicle equipment driving without registration, was fined $380 by Judge Smith.

Mijangos-Tzun, Luis, 24, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 12 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving without a license, was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Nahoum, Jeremy, 43, of Middle Island, charged on Jan. 30 with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to failure to signal facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $553 by Judge Smith.

Obando-Heredia, Breyner, 21, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 26 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Ochoa-Avila, Ivan, 29, of Riverhead, charged on June 22, 2016 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, and on Dec. 29, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $620 by Judge Smith.

Renna, Pamela, 39, of Mt. Sinai, charged on Sept. 12, 2018 with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, and on Nov. 28, 2018 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to two counts of disorderly conduct, was fined $600 by Judge Smith.

Smith, Gerard, 45, of Wading River, charged on Jan. 31 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving without a license, was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Vargas-Coc, Rene, 48, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 20 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Xol-Mo, Manuel, 41, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 21 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Riverhead.

Harris, Sherrill, 38, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 18, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 to disorderly conduct, was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Herrera, Wellington, 38, of Federal Way, Washington, charged on Nov. 27, 2019 with driving with false inspection sticker and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 to driving without registration displayed, was fined $140 by Judge Smith.

Flores-Diaz, Mauricio, 43, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 7 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to driving without a liscense, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Mora-Simbana, Walter, 45, of Jackson Heights, charged on Jan. 4 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Nieves, Jose, 43, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 5 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Palencia-Reyes, Kelvin, 22, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Pirir-Cojon, Erik, 38, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 7 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to driving with improper vehicle equipment, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Puluc-Cojon, Jorge, 31, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 24 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to driving without a license, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Robinson, Troy, 52, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 9 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Top-Boch, Raul, 52, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 11, 2019 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1,000 and sentenced to Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Smith.

Wilmer-Otoniel, Miguel, 34, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 30, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Secor, Ryan, 41, of Coram, charged on Dec. 14, 2018 with driving while ability impaired and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to speeding, was fined $240 by Judge Smith.

Cruz, Julio, 39, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 26, 2019 with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to disorderly conduct, was fined $375 sentenced to released on probation by Judge Hulse.

Jones Jr, Darren, 32, of Calverton, charged on Jan. 4 with two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to disorderly conduct, was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Madaia, Anthony, 67, of Wading River, charged on July 29, 2019 with two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to disorderly conduct, was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Monteforte, Genevieve, 61, of Patchogue, charged on Sept. 24, 2019 with criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to disorderly conduct, was fined $325 by Judge Hulse.

Riddick, Bobby, 52, of Hauppauge, charged on Jan. 29, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $93 by Judge Hulse.

Ross, Roshell, 36, of Calverton, charged on Jan. 5 with driving with false inspection sticker and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to driving with improper vehicle equipment driving without registration displayed, was fined $350 by Judge Hulse.

Stewart, Spencer, 40, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 28, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, on Sept. 28, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and on Feb. 12, 2019 with petit larceny and pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and petit larceny, was fined $310 and sentence to conditional discharge by Judge Hulse.

Thornell, Alan, 48, of Mastic Beach, charged on Aug. 25, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

