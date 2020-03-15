New York reported its second death in a resident who had coronavirus, a 65-year-old Rockland County man who had “multiple health problems,” according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The number of confirmed cases in the state is now 613, the governor said in a briefing Saturday night, up by 88 more cases since a briefing he gave earlier in the day.

The number of confirmed cases in Suffolk rose to 41, with 79 in Nassau, 269 in New York City and 178 in Westchester.

The governor said the numbers of cases are going up because “the testing is now ramping up at a dramatic rate.” The state has now done 4,700 tests, he said.

Cuomo also announced that two members of the New York State Assembly — Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both from Brooklyn — have tested positive for the virus. Neither member has been in Albany since March 3, Cuomo said.

The Capitol is closed to visitors effective today. The state is undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building, he said. All legislators and staff who have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced yesterday that he had ordered Jake’s 58 casino closed until further notice.

Cuomo said after discussions with political leaders on both sides of the aisle, he has decided to change the petition process so that a candidate only needs to collect 30 percent of the legal requirement for signatures to qualify for the ballot. All signatures must be collected by 5 p.m. Tuesday, he said.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.