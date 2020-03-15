Riverhead Central School District will be closed Monday, March 16, the school district announced this morning.

The district said it is currently unaware of any confirmed cases of coronavirus within the the district but will err on the side of caution and remain closed. The district was closed on Friday and said it would conduct deep cleaning and disinfecting of all facilities and vehicles and would evaluate the situation over the weekend.

Riverhead Charter School will remain open, but there will be no transportation due to Riverhead Central School District’s closure.

Nassau County today closed all K-12 public and private schools for the next two weeks, starting tomorrow.

