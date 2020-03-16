Events & Activities
- Butterfly Effect Project – all meetings and activities canceled through April 20
- Earth Wind and Fire tribute band at Suffolk Theater postponed to June 13
- Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 28 – canceled
- Horticulture Alliance of the Hamptons – all March events canceled
- The Long Island Natural History Conference at Brookhaven National Laboratory (March 20 and 21) – canceled
- North Fork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 14 – canceled
- L.I. Junior Soccer League competitions suspended
- North Fork Community Theater – all remaining performances of Wolf Hall, originally scheduled to go until March 22, are canceled. Tickets will be refunded.
- North Fork Professional Women’s Circle March 18 meeting canceled
- Northwell Health/PBMC – all community events canceled through the end of April. See full list of PBMC cancellations.
- Orient Association Community Supper, March 14 – canceled
- Riverhead CAP Bowling Bonanza fundraiser, March 26 – postponed
- Riverhead Lions Club Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, March 14 – postponed, to be rescheduled for a later date.
- SCMEA concerts, March 14, 15 & 16 – all concerts canceled
- Southold Fire Department steak night – canceled
- Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, all March events canceled
- Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 14 – postponed
Businesses
- East End Arts – campuses closed, music and art lessons will be provided virtually
- Greenport Carousel – closed March 14 and 15.
- Il Giardino – closed Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18
- Long Island Science Center – closed, suspending all programs through March 31.
- Lucharitos – all locations closed Monday, March 16
- Maximus Health and Fitness – all fitness classes canceled until further notice.
- North Fork Animal Welfare League closed to the public until further notice, both Riverhead and Southold locations
- Raphael Winery – suspending tasting at its Peconic tasting room through March 23, to-go purchases only.
- Riverhead Farmer’s Market – closed March 14.
- RGNY – tasting room closed, store remains open for to-go purchases.
- Southold Fish Market – closed March 12.
- Southold Historical Society – closed beginning Friday, March 13.
Services & Government
- Brookhaven Town Senior Center – all events and activities suspended at senior centers. Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue. Seniors previously served by congregate nutrition programs at the senior centers will be offered meal delivery at home.
- Greenport Village Trustees work session, March 19 canceled
- Mattituck-Laurel Library – closed March 13 until further notice.
- Riverhead Free Library – closed March 15 to 21. All programs and group activities canceled through March 29.
- Riverhead Town offices closed and facilities closed to the public until further notice.
- Riverhead Town Senior Center – congregate meals suspended through the end of March. Meals on Wheels and senior transportation programs will continue to operate.
- Southampton Town has suspended congregate meals and recreation activities at its Hampton Bays, Flanders, and Bridgehampton senior centers from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
- Southold Town offices closed to the public and town-sponsored programs are canceled until further notice.
- Southold Town Human Resource Center – closed, congregate meals suspended. Meals for the homebound will continue.
K-12
- Suffolk County – all schools within Suffolk County are closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16.
- Nassau County – all K-12 public and private school districts are closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16.
- NYSSMA festivals canceled until further notice.
- Peconic Community School – closed March 16-20.
College & universities
- ALL SUNY & CUNY SCHOOLS – in-person classes canceled after March 19, moving to online instruction.
- Adelphi University – all campus classes canceled from March 11 through March 22, online instruction beginning March 23
- Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
- Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
- Hofstra University – all in-person classes canceled March 9 to March 13
- John Jay College – closed Wednesday, March 11.
- Juilliard – all in-person classes and activities canceled, moving to online instruction through March 29.
- Long Island University – all in-person classes canceled after March 16, moving to online instruction
- Molloy College – all in-person classes canceled, moved to online instruction.
- Nassau Community College – all in-person classes canceled Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.
- New York University – all in-person classes in NYC canceled, moved to online instruction until March 27.
- St. John’s University – all campuses closed until March 27, moved to online instruction.
- St. Joseph’s College – all in-person and on-campus activities canceled March 10 – March 15.
