Constantinos “Gus” Markotsis of Southold, formerly of Hicksville, died on March 16, 2020.

He was born in Chios, Greece and emigrated to the United States when he was 10 years old.

His loved to golf. His family said “he was loved by all who knew him for his sense of humor and kind heart.”

He is survived by his children of James (Sophia), Lea (Scott), and Gregory (Melissa), and his grandchildren Matthew, Deana, Constantine, Peter, Stephen, Markella, Tess and James.

A viewing will be held on Thursday March 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.