Riverhead Police are seeking information about a burglary last night at the Long Island Aquarium at 431 E. Main Street in Riverhead.

Police said they received a call from a security guard at the aquarium at 10:55 p.m. Monday, reporting that someone had broken a rear window and entered the building sometime between closing time and 10:30 p.m. The unknown person or persons removed money from a cash register and fled the scene, according to a press release issued this morning by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.