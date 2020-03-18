Charles J. Au of Jamesport died on March 12, 2020 at his home. He was 89 years old.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1931 in Brooklyn to Charles and Anna (Carroll) Au.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He worked as a marble setter in Manhattan. He married his wife Joan (Renz) in 1958.

He was affiliated with the Southold American Legion, Marion Council Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Parish. His hobbies included golf and fishing.

In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his sister Anne Fatone of Northport.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery