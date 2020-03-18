Zachee Michel III of Riverhead died on March 12, 2020 at his home. He was 45 years old.

He was born on July 28, 1974 in Belgium to Claudine (Devos) and Zachee Michel II. He graduated from Southampton High School in 1992 and then attended New York Institute of Technology.

He worked as a mechanic in Flanders. His hobbies included computers, computer programming and playing his trumpet.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his sibling Mylene Michel-Guerra, Melchi, Zerach, Vasthi Michel-Feaster, Sheba, and Isch, and his grandmother Julie Lambeau.

The family will hold a private cremation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.