Victoria A. Woolley of Riverhead died on March 18, 2020 at her home. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1929 in Brackettville, Texas to Antonio Alfaro and Victoria Pinto.

She worked at Peconic Bay Medical Center as an operating room secretary and retired after 26 years. She was a volunteer for the ladies auxiliary for over 10 years. She and her late husband enjoyed dancing and were in a dance club. She also taught religion at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church.

She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Albert M. Woolley on Aug, 31, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Albert M. Jr. (Susan), Lynn (William) Dunbar, Mark (Nancy), Matthew (Debra), Lisa (Timothy) Hubbard and by 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A Mass will be held on Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.