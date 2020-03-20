It seems every day brings new restrictions on workplace “density” — as of yesterday, “nonessential” businesses must have 75% of their workforce work from home. Human beings are social animals and we’re not used to all this solitude.

Schools are closed and parents of young children are struggling to keep them entertained — and engaged in school work — even as they struggle to do their jobs from home.

In all likelihood, this state of affairs is going to continue for an extended period of time, as government and health officials work to control the spread of coronavirus infection in the community, to limit the infection rate and keep the peak of infection to a level that our health care system can handle.

Riverhead Free Library, a community resource especially valuable to parents of school-aged kids even in the absence of a pandemic, may well be nothing short of a lifeline to people in these trying times.

The library has a wealth of resources at your fingertips — everything from access to online courses for adults to video story time for toddlers.

If you have a library card, the library’s website is a portal to an incredible array of choices of e-books and audiobooks to download, newspapers and magazines, courses, databases — it’s almost limitless.

Riverhead Free Library’s Facebook page serves up ideas for adults and kids every day — including links to at-home exercise routines, virtual museum tours, story time for various age groups, children’s sing-alongs, topical talks and more.