Guns and ammo stores across Suffolk have seen a surge in business since the coronavirus outbreak reached pandemic proportions.

Baits and Barrels on West Main Street in Riverhead has closed its doors.

“We ended up selling out of our inventory,” said proprietor Tom Newman.

“The FBI system is down,” he said. “We had like 50 people who were delayed, so with the uncertainty of the weeks ahead, we just decided to stay closed.” Photo: Denise Civiletti

Dick’s Sporting Goods closed its stores at close of business Wednesday, according to a statement on the company’s website. The retailer plans to reopen on Thursday, April 2.

The Riverhead store appeared mostly sold out of firearms earlier this week. A sign on the door advised shoppers that “all firearms have been removed from the sales floor.”

“There’s been a lot of weird stuff out there,” Baits and Barrels owner Newman said. “There’s a lot hysteria. A text message has been going around about quarantines, martial law — crazy stuff,” Newman said.

“It’s crazy, but perception is reality,” he said. “If it makes you feel better to have some extra ammo in the house, OK.”

Baits and Barrels tried to ration its ammunition, Newman said. Gun sales really weren’t a huge factor, he said. “The East End is different. A lot of people already have guns. It’s not like Smithtown or someplace.”

Customers have been lined up outside guns and ammo stores in other parts of Suffolk. A sign on the door at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Riverhead. Photo: Denise Civiletti Stock in the gun department was running low at DIck’s Sporting Goods in Riverhead Wednesday. Photo: Peter Blasl