Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar last night issued the following “Update to the Riverhead community on the Coronavirus Emergency Declaration.” RiverheadLOCAL is publishing it here in its entirety.

The Town of Riverhead is working to ensure the health, security and welfare of our residents while we navigate the unprecedented challenge posed by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Our focus is to continue implementing a Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) and as new developments arise, adjust accordingly.

Town Hall and all Town offices remain closed. This now includes the Yard Waste Facility. Residents will still have the ability to correspond via US Mail and email with Town Departments. All calls to Town Hall will be answered centrally at 631-727-3200 during business hours and forwarded to the Police non-emergency line after hours and weekends. A message will be taken and calls will be returned based on their priority. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

COVID-19 INFORMATION

SENIORS

The senior “Meals on Wheels” program will continue for enrollees. Seniors are encouraged to call 631-722- 4444 for additional information about possible pickup/drop-off services that may be available for essential groceries.

BUSINESSES

From the shops in Wading River, to in and around our Downtown, to our Eastern most hamlets and everywhere in between, our small businesses are a critical component of our Town. And although the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis is yet to be fully measured, we know it is already having a huge, negative impact on our small business community. To the brave business owners who work tirelessly contributing to the foundation of Riverhead, we are with you and working daily with Federal, State and Local officials to ensure financial assistance programs are readily available.

We encourage business owners to visit the SBA website at www.sba.gov/diasters and apply for Economic Disaster Impact Loans. Please note, we will be continually advocating for additional assistance and urge you to call the Business Impact/Recovery Unit of the Department of Labor via 311 for the latest information available. It is critical you document your hardship. By documenting the hardship or applying for an SBA grant (sba.gov) you will help pave the way for us to advocate for future Federal funding.

Business owners are further encouraged to visit the Riverhead Business Improvement District’s website at www.downtownriverhead.org for additional information. In addition, the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce will continually provide updates of community efforts to support our businesses at www.riverheadchamber.com.

TESTING

Our closest mobile testing center is located at Stony Brook University’s, South “P” Lot. Drive through testing is available by appointment only. For further information call 1-888-364-3065. Testing for the COVID-19 is free to all who meet the testing parameters. All hospitals on the East End have testing capability. Any resident who is symptomatic of flu-type symptoms is encouraged to call their healthcare provider first and be guided by their instructions. For additional information contact the Center for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov



RECREATION

All parks will remain open and free to the public. All 2019 beach permits will be honored until further notice along with all playgrounds being closed and off limits. At the present time, at the direction of County officials, all golf courses will remain open with a strong recommendation to walk instead of using carts. If golf carts are utilized, only one person should ride at any given time. Club rental should be suspended as well. All residents visiting outdoor facilities are encouraged to practice the nationally mandated social distancing mandate of six feet or more. These conditions have been issued and provided by the State to all golf courses.



HEALTHCARE

Be mindful, we are in constant contact with Peconic Bay Medical Center, our County Executive, the Governor’s office and the CDC. As Federal, State and County declarations are provided and information develops, we will reach out to our local newspapers and radio stations. In addition, updates will also be placed on the Riverhead Town website.

PRICE GOUGING

Price gouging can be reported to New York State Division of Consumer Protection 1-800-697-1220.

CHILD CARE

For assistance in finding child care, please contact the Child Care Council of Suffolk hotline 1-646-926-3784. They are prioritizing child care for essential workers, including health care workers, first responders, grocery and pharmacy employees and others who are critical to keep our essential supports operational.

PLEASE NOTE, IT IS IMPORTANT TO TAKE THE FOLLOWING PRECAUTIONS

• Stay at home if you don’t feel well

• Avoid close contact with people who appear to have flu-like symptoms

• Practice social distancing of at least six feet

• Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds and clean and disinfect surfaces

• Contact the CDC for more information on limiting a widespread outbreak

• Coping with COVID-19 stress

For more information, visit www.cdc.com or www.who.int