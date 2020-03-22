United States: 29,268

New York State: 15,168

New York City: 9,045

Long Island: 2,934

Nassau County: 1,900

Suffolk County: 1,034

Data from John Hopkins CSSE, NYS Dept. of Health, and Suffolk County Dept. of Health Services

