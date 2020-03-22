Lorraine E. Hulse of Riverhead died March 18, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 91 years old.

She was born in Southampton on March 17, 1929, the daughter of

Charles and Gertrude (Foster) Parker

A high school graduate, she worked as a telephone operator for New York Telephone in Center Moriches.

She was a member of Veritas Rebekah Lodge #167, a volunteer at the Suffolk County Historical Society and a member of the United Methodist Church of Riverhead.

She loved all her caregivers and her fur grandchild “Miss Kitty,” her family said.

Predeceased by her husband Clifton Hulse Sr. and her son Clifton Jr., she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy T. Camerer and two brothers.

Visitation will take place Sunday, March 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Interment on Monday March 23 at Riverhead Cemetery. The family will meet at the funeral home Monday at 9:30 a.m.