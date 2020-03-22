Suffolk County reported three more COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 12 — all within the last week.

As of 3 p.m. today there were 1,034 confirmed cases in the county — where total confirmed cases one week ago numbered 41.

Officials stress that the number of confirmed cases is rising as testing is increasing. However, public health experts say the actual number of infections is five to 10 times greater than the cases confirmed by the tests. Some warn that as much as 60% of the population will be infected before the pandemic subsides in the U.S.

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus coverage, closings and cancellations.

“It is unfortunate that we have to continue to report that people have died from the virus,” a somber Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a video conference with members of the press this afternoon.

“It seems like we’re getting a daily reminder here why we are doing this,” Bellone said of the mitigation strategies adopted by the state, including shutting down many types of businesses.

“If we are successful in bending the curve,” Bellone said, referring to reducing the rate of infection in the population, “then a significant number of lives will be saved.”

Suffolk’s confirmed cases by township were reported as follows as of 3 p.m.:

Huntington – 165

Islip – 162

Babylon – 131

Brookhaven -120

Southold – 76

Smithtown – 52

Riverhead – 16

Southampton -12

East Hampton – 7

Shelter Island – 1

Township not available – 57