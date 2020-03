Theodore O. Beebe of Cutchogue died on March 19, 2020. He was 89 years old.

He was a retired sergeant of the Southold Town Police Department.

There will be a private family visitation on Wednesday, March 25 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to Southold Town PBA would be appreciated.