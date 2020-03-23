New York currently has 54% of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to data presented by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press briefing this morning.

There are 10 times as many confirmed cases in New York than in the state with next highest number, New Jersey, which is today reporting 1,914 cases. To date, 157 New Yorkers with COVID-19 have died, representing more than a third of the virus death toll in the country, which stands at 463.

Cuomo said New York’s high number of confirmed cases are partly a result of the very aggressive testing the state has been conducting for the past 10 days. More than 78,000 people have been tested in New York so far. Another contributing factor is New York City’s very high population density, he said.

The hospitalization rate for known positives stands at 13% — but again, the actual number of infected people is much higher — perhaps 10 times higher, health officials say — than the confirmed positives, because the testing that’s being done is not a “random sampling” of the population, the governor said.

Twenty-four percent of the people hospitalized have required ventilators, Cuomo said. That is significant because it speaks to the number of ventilators the state will need as the number of infections and hospitalizations reach higher and higher levels. Available ventilators mean the difference between life and death, and New York — along with the rest of the country — is facing a severe shortage at the peak of the pandemic here, Cuomo said.

“We may need between 18,000 and 37,000 ventilators,” Cuomo said. “That’s my greatest concern.”

Cuomo again called on President Trump to implement the National Defense Production Act, which gives him the authority to direct private industry to manufacture equipment and supplies. The federal government should procure those items and then distribute them where they are needed, Cuomo said.

Instead, states are competing with each other on the open market to buy critically needed equipment and supplies.

“This is not the way to do it,” Cuomo said. “Right now, I’m competing with other states. I’m bidding up with other states,” he said.

The federal government must intervene, Cuomo said. The president must order the production of what’s needed to fight this war, he said.

“It can’t just be, ‘Who wants to help? Let me know.’ You can’t run this operation that way. We need to know the numbers of what needs to be produced and who’s going to produce that and when,” Cuomo said.

“The Defense Production Act says you can tell a company to manufacture this many by this date. Yes, it is an assertion of government power on the private sector. But so what?” Cuomo said, his voice rising.

Yesterday, the President rejected calls from governors and hospitals to direct private sector companies to ramp up production of critical supplies and equipment. He said during a briefing yesterday that he has used the Defense Production Act as leverage in negotiating with companies to get them to produce what is needed.

“We’re a country not based on nationalizing our business,” Trump said. “Call a person over in Venezuela. How did nationalization of their businesses work out? Not too well.”

Cuomo today disagreed with the President’s characterization of his power under the act. “It does not nationalize any industry,” he said. “It says you must produce this quantity.” The businesses would be fairly compensated for what they produce, he said.

At this point in time, the country cannot simply rely on voluntary production to meet these critical needs, Cuomo said.

“You you cannot continue to do these supplies on an ad hoc basis,” he said.

Supplies are on their way to hospitals across Long Island and New York State today, he said. Yesterday the governor said the state had procured 500,000 masks for Long Island.

As of today there were 3,900 positive tests on Long Island — 2,442 in Nassau and 1,458 in Suffolk. Hospitals are already beginning to be overwhelmed by the demands on their facilities.

Some hospital workers are calling the situations in their emergency rooms and intensive care units “pandemonium.”

Hospitals are “figuring out protocols to put two to four patients on one ventilator,” one worker said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “I don’t think people truly understand how horrible this is going to be in a week or two.”