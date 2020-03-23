The coronavirus outbreak has changed the face of Riverhead. It is eerily empty, save the queues of people waiting to be admitted to grocery stores that are counting heads and limiting entry to maintain social distancing.
Its busiest streets are empty. Parking lots are empty. Shelves are empty. Schools are empty. Playgrounds are empty. Churches, too, are empty. The sights are strange to behold and in some ways ominous.
We’ve been wandering around, documenting this strange new reality through the lens. Here are some of the scenes that caught our eye.
We need your help.
