Main Street looking east from Peconic Avenue, where a shuttered Star Confectionary, a downtown Riverhead, presides over an empty sidewalk. Photo: Peter Blasl

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the face of Riverhead. It is eerily empty, save the queues of people waiting to be admitted to grocery stores that are counting heads and limiting entry to maintain social distancing.

Its busiest streets are empty. Parking lots are empty. Shelves are empty. Schools are empty. Playgrounds are empty. Churches, too, are empty. The sights are strange to behold and in some ways ominous.

We’ve been wandering around, documenting this strange new reality through the lens. Here are some of the scenes that caught our eye.

Route 58 looking westbound on Saturday. Photo: Denise Civiletti
Route 58, eastbound, Saturday, March 21. Photo: Denise Civiletti
Tanger Outlets, March 21. Photo: Denise Civiletti
Tanger Outlets food court. Photo: Robert Keenaghan
West Main Street, March 16. Photo: Peter Blasl
A handful of staff at Digger’s on West Main Street, watching as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers the news of his order to shut down bars and restaurants. Photo: Peter Blasl
The Peconic Riverfront parking lot. Photo: Peter Blasl
A dark theater, a closed gym. Main Street on Saturday, March 21. Photo: Denise Civiletti
A locked playground at Stotzky Park on Saturday. Photo: Peter Blasl
Department of Motor Vehicles. Photo: Peter Blasl
All RCSD schools closed. Photo: Denise Civiletti
Empty meat cases, Costco. Photo; Peter Blasl

