The coronavirus outbreak has changed the face of Riverhead. It is eerily empty, save the queues of people waiting to be admitted to grocery stores that are counting heads and limiting entry to maintain social distancing.

Its busiest streets are empty. Parking lots are empty. Shelves are empty. Schools are empty. Playgrounds are empty. Churches, too, are empty. The sights are strange to behold and in some ways ominous.

We’ve been wandering around, documenting this strange new reality through the lens. Here are some of the scenes that caught our eye.

Route 58 looking westbound on Saturday. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Route 58, eastbound, Saturday, March 21. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Tanger Outlets, March 21. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Tanger Outlets food court. Photo: Robert Keenaghan

West Main Street, March 16. Photo: Peter Blasl

A handful of staff at Digger’s on West Main Street, watching as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers the news of his order to shut down bars and restaurants. Photo: Peter Blasl

The Peconic Riverfront parking lot. Photo: Peter Blasl

A dark theater, a closed gym. Main Street on Saturday, March 21. Photo: Denise Civiletti

A locked playground at Stotzky Park on Saturday. Photo: Peter Blasl

Department of Motor Vehicles. Photo: Peter Blasl

All RCSD schools closed. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Empty meat cases, Costco. Photo; Peter Blasl