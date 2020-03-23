Robert Greenberger of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Monday, March 23, 2020, felled by the coronavirus.

Born in the Bronx in 1931, Bob grew up a typical public-schools city kid, attended DeWitt Clinton High School, took the subway to City College (where playing lacrosse was his de facto major and earned him a place in the CCNY Athletic Hall of Fame), and soon afterwards married.

Bob and his devoted wife Joan raised three children in Westchester County, and in retirement came to the North Fork to be near their oldest.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Joan B. Greenberger, son Jeff S. Greenberger (Lorene Custer) of Cutchogue, daughter Caryn Greenberger Sheckler (Cole Sheckler) of Ithaca, New York, son Richard G. (Keri) Greenberger of Burdette, New York, and granddaughter, Mirin K. Greenberger of Portland, Maine.

Condolences may be sent to: Joan Greenberger, 1500 Brecknock Road, Apt. 272, Greenport, NY 11944

For our Riverhead CSD family, Doc and Ms. Custer appreciate everyone’s kind wishes and want you to know that the last time we visited with Doc’s father was well over a month ago, and that both of us, though grieving, are feeling fine. We are staying tucked at home, as we hope all of you are able to do, too!