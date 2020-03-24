Phyllis G. Dupree, a founder of Living Water Full Gospel Church in Aquebogue, died March 19, 2020. She was 87 years old.

She was born Nov. 11, 1932 in Jamaica, New York to James A. and Phyllis (Mendes) Smith.

In her earlier years, she was an entrepreneur. She owned and operated many businesses, including a fashion and charm school.

After graduating with a degree in cosmetology from John Robert Powers in NYC, she went to work for many large department stores and eventually created her own line of cosmetics.

Her life dramatically changed on New Year’s Eve in 1969, when she committed her life to Jesus while listening to Billy Graham on television.



With her husband Frank Dupree, she founded Living Water Full Gospel Church in Riverhead. Today Living Water Church is a thriving community of faith, now pastored by her son, Pastor George Dupree.

Predeceased by her husband in December 2018, she is survived by six children: Linda (Saladon), Frank, Loren (Caputo), George, Jeffrey and Stephen and their spouses: Rick, Giovanna, John, Carolyn, Theresa and Erin. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no services will be held at this time.

Donations in her memory may be made to Living Water Full Gospel Church, 24 Shade tree Lane, Riverhead, NY 11901,