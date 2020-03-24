Southampton Town will launch a delivery service for seniors on Wednesday, March 25.

The new program, dubbed ASAP — for “All Seniors Assistance Program” will deliver groceries and other essentials to all seniors — age 60 or older — living in the Town of Southampton.

The program will allow seniors to many items without having to venture out, according to a press release from the town issued this afternoon.

Seniors can register for the program through the town’s website http://www.southamptontownny.gov/asap or by calling 631-702-1777 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Any senior can place an order with a participating merchant, using their assigned ID number. The senior pays the merchant for the order by credit card.

When the order is ready for pick up, the merchant calls ASAP and a town employee delivers the items to the senior’s door step, using protective gloves and mask.

“COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to senior citizens,” Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said. “The new service will help seniors stay at home and will help our local businesses stay viable through this public health emergency.”

For more information about the ASAP program, visit the town’s website at www.southamptontownny.gov and click on the ASAP link in the top left corner or call 631-702-1777 between 8:30 and 4:00pm, Monday through Friday.