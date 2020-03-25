Richard Allen Johnson of Mattituck, formerly of Lynbrook, died at home Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 74.

He was born March 17, 1945, in Jamaica, Queens to Elsie H. (Echtermeyer) and Herbert W. Johnson. He married Mary Rogers in 1968 in Queens, New York.

Johnson was a talented athlete all his life and enjoyed volleyball, tennis and golf. Family members said he will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Mary, and his brother Herbert.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time and place, which will be posted on Facebook.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, Post Office Box 297, Southold, New York 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.