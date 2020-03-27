Frank J. Zaneski of Mattituck died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at San Simeon by the Sound. He was 100 years old.

He was born on June 19, 1919 in Cutchogue to Frank and Agnes (Gilewski) Zaneski.

As a young man, Frank worked as a bayman, a farmer, and a truck driver, delivering potatoes throughout the northeast. He ultimately retired from his job as custodian at Suffolk County Court System in Riverhead. He then spent many happy years working for the Norris family in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary (Wilcenski) Zaneski in 2012; and siblings Helen Figurniak, Rose Ruhoy, Felix and Steven, he is survived by his son, Raymond (Christine) of Mattituck; grandchildren Dan (Laurie) of Edison, New Jersey, Karen Whalen (Sean) of Commack and Robyn Shtadtlender (Michael) of Rego Park; by five great-grandchildren, Madeline and Marissa Zaneski, Nicholas and Cassie Whalen and Hannah Shtadtlender; and brother Isadore Zaneski of Islip.

The family thanks all the devoted staff at San Simeon by the Sound for the excellent care Frank received while a patient there.

Due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visiting hours or funeral mass. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

