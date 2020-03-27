Louis R. Moore of Riverhead died on March 24, 2020 at his home. He was 89 years old.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1930 in Greenport to George and Amy (Price) Moore. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955.

He worked as a mechanic at Sunrise Coach Lines in Greenport. He was a past member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.His hobbies included fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Constance (née Vollmoeller), children Terry Ann McCaffery of North Carolina, Louis Jr. of Flanders, Tracy of Flanders and Michael of Riverhead. He is also survived by two grandchildren.

Cremation was be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the care McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.