Meet some of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s healthcare heroes: the nurses who putting their lives on the line caring for coronavirus patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The nurses penned short bios on poster paper to display in the ICU, introducing themselves and talking about their vocation.

Here’s what they had to say.

“I am a Mom to 4 awesome children and 2 grandkids… I love sci-fi, horror movies, cooking and eating out at fancy restaurants. I like to tun, bowl, billiards and I enjoy Gospel, jazz, rap and pop. I am very competitive and I hate to lose!”

“I have been nurse at PBMC for 2 years in the ER and ICU. I have a 1-year-old boxer named Nellie. I am engaged to my high school sweetheart. May family means the world to me. I am a perfectionist and have OCD but it’s great for the patients. Stay home. My team and I have this.”

“I have been a nurse for 15+ years. PBMC was my first job as a nurse and I never left. I have 2 beautiful children that I love to the moon and back, I have a NON-husband named Chris who is my best friend. I love to spend tie with my family. I love to laugh and I am LOUD!!”

“I have been at PBMC over 10 years. I was born here! I am a mom to 3 amazing kids. I love the beach hiking & concerts. My work family is amazing. – Made for this!!!”

PBMC officials said the hospital is humbled by the outpouring of support it has received in recent weeks.

“Because of the generous support from our community and our devoted healthcare heroes working the front line we have launched an aggressive response to COVID-19,” PBMC said in a statement.

“It is impossible to predict what lies ahead. Our medical teams have been working around the clock to prepare for the influx of expected COVID-19 patients as well as those now in our care. We have created an aggressive plan of action, added needed equipment, increased the number of available beds, and implemented procedures to protect our staff, as well as incoming patients,” PBMC said.

“As we anticipate this influx of patients, we want to prepare our brave first responders with what’s needed to keep them safe. We wouldn’t send our soldiers into battle without adequate equipment. We must do the same for our health care workers. They deserve our gratitude for answering the call to serve all of us.”

The hospital has established the Peconic Bay Medical Center COVID-19 Response Fund to provide the community with a way to help in PBMC and its dedicated staff on this difficult journey.

This fund will help to:

Purchase much needed equipment including personal protective equipment for staff and breathing machines for very ill patients;

Provide direct assistance and care for staff who are on the front lines of this pandemic; and

Make capital improvements to the hospital facility — like our 16-bed COVID unit.

PBMC asks anyone who is in a position to give to join the effort to combat this dreadful — and deadly — virus.

Contributions to PBMC’s COVID-19 Response Fund may be made online: https://northwellhealth.org/3PSB-145Y7-H3B1E-OUVS6-1/c.aspx

“Your contributions help keep our staff and patients safe and keep us feeling part of the same team. We will conquer this together and we will do it as a community,” PBMC said in an email.