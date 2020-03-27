Michael J. Kielkowski of Riverhead died March 24, 2020 at Waters Edge Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. He was 53 years old.

He was bornn April 16, 1966 in Riverhead, the son of Walter and Joan (Danielowich) Kielkowski. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1984 and worked as a stock clerk at Target. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, his family said.

Predeceased by his father in 1992, he is survived by his mother, of Riverhead; and by his siblings, Walter John (Patricia) of West Virginia, Diane Fetkovich of Riverhead.

Interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.