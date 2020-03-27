The Town of Riverhead has offered a site within the Calverton Enterprise Park for a temporary hospital to help handle patient overflow in Suffolk County.

The town submitted the site yesterday to Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services for consideration, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday that the state was scouting additional new sites for temporary hospitals, with a goal of having a 1,000-plus patient overflow facility in each NYC borough as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

These new 1,000-bed temporary hospitals — as well as the ones being built at Stony Brook University, SUNY at Old Westbury, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan and the Westchester Convention Center— are aimed at bolstering existing hospital capacity to meet the need for hospital beds at the projected peak of the pandemic in New York, which the governor said is forecast to take place in about two weeks.

The state’s goal is to have the new temporary hospitals open to patients in early- to mid-April, Cuomo said yesterday. The state is also preparing college dormitories and hotels for emergency beds, he said.

Responding to a request for towns to assess potential temporary hospital sites within their borders, Riverhead also considered the vacant former state armory building on Route 58, which the state transferred to the town in 2011. When the town sought the transfer, it had planned to convert the building to a police and justice court complex, but those plans have been thwarted by the cost of such a project and the building remains vacant, except for some storage by the town.

“It’s just not in good enough shape,” Police Chief David Hegermiller said yesterday.

Hegermiller, the town’s emergency management coordinator, suggested the town offer a field at the EPCAL site, Aguiar said.

Riverhead Town owns 2,107 acres at the former Grumman industrial site, including the site’s two runways. It is in contract to sell 1,644 acres of that land, including the runways, to Calverton Aviation & Technology, a Triple Five Group-affiliate.

The town is in the process of obtaining approvals from the Suffolk County Health Department and State Department of Environmental Conservation, which it needs to finalize a subdivision required to complete the sale. That process will most certainly be extended, since the coronavirus crisis has brought all but essential government services to a halt in New York.