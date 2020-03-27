Confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk County rose to 3,385 — up 650 from the 2,735 cases reported yesterday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said this afternoon during a press briefing from his home, where he has been in voluntary quarantine for two weeks.

Bellone reported eight new deaths in Suffolk since yesterday, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 30.

The county executive said today there were 331 patients hospitalized for coronavirus — up 44 from yesterday. He said 119 of those are in the intensive care unit — up 16 from yesterday.

A breakdown of cases by township reported through 12:15 p.m. today, comprising information from 2,735 records available to Suffolk County at this time, was as follows:

Islip – 662, up from 548 on March 26

Huntington – 594, up from 504 on March 26

Brookhaven – 452, up from 398 on March 26

Babylon – 424, up from 367 on March 26

Smithtown – 157, up from 140 on March 26

Southold – 129, up from 123 on March 26

Southampton – 65, up from 59 on March 26

Riverhead – 56, up from 45 on March 26

East Hampton – 20, up from 18 on March 26

Shelter Island – 1

Township unknown — 175

Coronavirus deaths reported today by the county include:

A male in his 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A female in her 90s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A male in his 40s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A male in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital

Bellone’s voluntary quarantine ends tomorrow. He has been self-isolating in his home since a member of his senior staff tested positive for the coronavirus 13 days ago.