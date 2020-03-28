All non-essential construction in New York State has been ordered stopped by the governor, effective 4 p.m. yesterday.
The order was made in furtherance of the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. The governor last week ordered all non-essential business closed as of 8 p.m. on March 22. Construction was originally exempted from the ban.
Emergency construction — a project necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow it to remain undone until it is safe to shut the site — is exempted from the ban.
Essential construction may continue and includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters.
Every essential or emergency non-essential construction site must maintain social distance, including for purposes of elevators/meals/entry and exit, and safety best practices.
Construction work, for the purposes of this ban, does not include a singe worker who is the sole employee/worker on a job site.
The ban will be enforced by the state in coordination with local governments. Violations are subject to fines of up to $10,000 per violation.
According to the state, “essential business” means businesses operating in or as:
1. Essential health care operations including
- research and laboratory services
- hospitals
- walk-in-care health clinics and facilities
- emergency veterinary, livestock services
- senior/elder care
- medical wholesale and distribution
- home health care workers or aides for the elderly
- doctor and emergency dental
- nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
- medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers
- licensed mental health providers
- licensed substance abuse treatment providers
- medical billing support personnel
2. Essential infrastructure including
- public and private utilities including but not limited to power generation, fuel supply and transmission
- public water and wastewater
- telecommunications and data centers
- airports/airlines
- commercial shipping vessels/ports and seaports
- transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, for-hire vehicles, garages
- hotels, and places of accommodation
3. Essential manufacturing including
- food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
- chemicals
- medical equipment/instruments
- pharmaceuticals
- sanitary products including personal care products regulated by the Food and Drug Administration
- telecommunications
- microelectronics/semi-conductor
- food-producing agriculture/farms
- household paper products
- defense industry and the transportation infrastructure
4. Essential retail including
- grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
- pharmacies
- convenience stores
- farmer’s markets
- gas stations
- restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
- hardware, appliance and building material stores
- pet food
5. Essential services including
- trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
- mail and shipping services
- laundromats and other clothing/fabric cleaning services
- building cleaning and maintenance
- child care services
- bicycle repair
- auto repair
- automotive sales conducted remotely or electronically, with in-person vehicle return and delivery by appointment only
- warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
- funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
- storage for essential businesses
- maintenance for the infrastructure of the facility or to maintain or safeguard materials or products therein
- animal shelters/ and animal care
6. News media
7. Financial Institutions including
- banks or lending institution
- insurance
- payroll
- accounting
- services related to financial markets
8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including
- homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
- food banks
- human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
9. Construction
- All non-essential construction must shut down except emergency construction, (e.g. a project necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow to remain undone until it is safe to shut the site).
- Essential construction may continue and includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters. At every site, if essential or emergency non-essential construction, this includes maintaining social distance, including for purposes of elevators/meals/entry and exit. Sites that cannot maintain distance and safety best practices must close and enforcement will be provided by the state in coordination with the city/local governments. This will include fines of up to $10,000 per violation.
- For purposes of this section construction work does not include a single worker, who is the sole employee/worker on a job site.
10. Defense
- defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other businesses including
- law enforcement, including corrections and community supervision
- fire prevention and response
- building code enforcement
- security
- emergency management and response, EMS and 911 dispatch
- building cleaners or janitors
- general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
- automotive repair
- disinfection
- residential moving services
12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services including but not limited to:
- logistics
- technology support for online services
- child care programs and services
- government owned or leased buildings
- essential government services
- any personnel necessary for on-line or distance learning or classes delivered via remote means
Anyone who is aware of any non-essential gatherings or any non-essential businesses or entities operating in violation of the “New York on PAUSE” ban may file a complaint by calling 1-833-789-0470 or may file a complaint online.
