All non-essential construction in New York State has been ordered stopped by the governor, effective 4 p.m. yesterday.

The order was made in furtherance of the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. The governor last week ordered all non-essential business closed as of 8 p.m. on March 22. Construction was originally exempted from the ban.

Emergency construction — a project necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow it to remain undone until it is safe to shut the site — is exempted from the ban.

Essential construction may continue and includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters.

Every essential or emergency non-essential construction site must maintain social distance, including for purposes of elevators/meals/entry and exit, and safety best practices.

Construction work, for the purposes of this ban, does not include a singe worker who is the sole employee/worker on a job site.

The ban will be enforced by the state in coordination with local governments. Violations are subject to fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

According to the state, “essential business” means businesses operating in or as:

1. Essential health care operations including

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health clinics and facilities

emergency veterinary, livestock services

senior/elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides for the elderly

doctor and emergency dental

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers

licensed mental health providers

licensed substance abuse treatment providers

medical billing support personnel

2. Essential infrastructure including

public and private utilities including but not limited to power generation, fuel supply and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airports/airlines

commercial shipping vessels/ports and seaports

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, for-hire vehicles, garages

hotels, and places of accommodation

3. Essential manufacturing including

food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

sanitary products including personal care products regulated by the Food and Drug Administration

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

food-producing agriculture/farms

household paper products

defense industry and the transportation infrastructure

4. Essential retail including

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware, appliance and building material stores

pet food

5. Essential services including

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats and other clothing/fabric cleaning services

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

bicycle repair

auto repair

automotive sales conducted remotely or electronically, with in-person vehicle return and delivery by appointment only

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

maintenance for the infrastructure of the facility or to maintain or safeguard materials or products therein

animal shelters/ and animal care

6. News media

7. Financial Institutions including

banks or lending institution

insurance

payroll

accounting

services related to financial markets

8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

10. Defense

defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other businesses including

law enforcement, including corrections and community supervision

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response, EMS and 911 dispatch

building cleaners or janitors

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

automotive repair

disinfection

residential moving services

12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services including but not limited to:

logistics

technology support for online services

child care programs and services

government owned or leased buildings

essential government services

any personnel necessary for on-line or distance learning or classes delivered via remote means

Anyone who is aware of any non-essential gatherings or any non-essential businesses or entities operating in violation of the “New York on PAUSE” ban may file a complaint by calling 1-833-789-0470 or may file a complaint online.