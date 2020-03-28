The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Suffolk County has grown to 4,138, and New York State’s total rose to 52,318, according to officials.

The death toll from coronavirus also continues to rise: 37 dead in Suffolk and 728 in New York State as of today.

There are 7,328 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York today, 409 of them in Suffolk County. Statewide, 1,755 patients are being cared for in ICU beds. In Suffolk there are 139 in ICU.

“The numbers have risen agin significantly,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during an online press briefing this afternoon from his office in Hauppauge. The briefing was simultaneously live-streamed on Facebook.

There have been over 12,000 COVID tests administered in Suffolk to date, Bellone said, “so it’s not surprising that we’ve seen the numbers go up.”

The county executive said 16% of the people who tested positive are over age 65.

“This whole effort is about doing everything we can to reduce the impacts and reduce the number of deaths,” he said.

Bellone reported seven more COVID-related deaths today:

male in his 60s with underlying medical conditions on March 24 at his home (COVID confirmed by the medical examiner)

female in her 90s with underlying medical conditions on March 26 at Good Samaritan

male in his 70s with underlying medical conditions on March 22 at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue

male in his 50s with underlying medical conditions died March 23 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown

male in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died March 27 at Southampton Hospital

female in her 90s with underlying medical conditions, a Peconic Landing resident, died today at Eastern Long Island Hospital

male in his 80s with underlying medical conditions, a resident at Atria Senior Living in South Setauket, died March 26 at Mather Hospital.

Bellone said today 23 Suffolk County Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Six officers at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. All are quarantining at home, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who had contact with those officers is self-quarantining as well.

“No Suffolk County inmates have been diagnosed with coronavirus, but three inmates have been separated in medical isolation to ensure they are not a potential risk to others. Everyone in the facilities — staff and those incarcerated — are being monitored closely,” the spokesperson said.

Bellone said the county is continuing to enforce the governor’s executive orders closing down non-essential businesses and services and banning gatherings of all kinds.

The Suffolk County Police Department has responded to 140 different reports of violations, Bellone said.

Reports of violations should be made by calling 311, and will be directed to the appropriate agency, he said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo demonstrates manual equipment designed to do the job of a ventilator, which he said the state is purchasing in case it cannot procure the number of ventilators needed to care for patients who can’t breathe on their own because of coronavirus disease.

At a press briefing this morning in the state capital, live-streamed on the state website, Gov. Andrew Cuomo again called on the federal government to take charge of the critical situation with respect to ventilators. Without a central federal control, states are competing against one another in the marketplace — which is both driving up the price of the life-saving equipment and not ensuring proper allocation of the machines to where they are most needed. New York currently has nearly half of all COVID cases cases in the country. The governor said he has seen ventilators jump in price from $25,000 to $45,000 per unit because of the market competition.

Cuomo has repeatedly called on the president to take charge of the procurement and allocation process — along with using the Defense Production Act to take charge of production by ordering private businesses to manufacture the ventilators.

The president resisted such intervention until yesterday, when he invoked the Korean War-era statute to order General Motors to manufacture the critical care equipment.

A few hours before the president’s order, GM announced ongoing efforts to build the ventilators in partnership with the Seattle-based Ventec Life Systems. The machines will be built at a GM component plant in Indiana. The automaker said its employees and Ventec employees had already been “working around the clock to meet this urgent need” and it could begin shipping ventilators as early as next month.

With the peak of the coronavirus outbreak forecast to occur in New York in early April, those new units might not be produced in time to meet the expected surge of cases in two weeks time. Cuomo said today he was turning to a backup plan: the purchase of equipment called a bag valve mask, which can be used to manually pump air into a patient’s lungs. The state has already purchased 3,000 of those units and has ordered another 4,000.

“We’re talking about training National Guard members to operate this,” Cuomo said, demonstrating how the pump works.

Apparently responding to the president’s comments in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, in which he cast doubt on New York’s need for 30,000 ventilators, Cuomo said, “I’m not a medical expert. They do numerical projections based on the numbers. The data says at the apex we will need 140,000 beds and 30,000 ventilators to care for the sick. So we’re planning for that worst case scenario that the models predict,” he said.

“Maybe we never get there. Maybe we flatten the curve and maybe we don’t. But you have to be prepared,” the governor said.