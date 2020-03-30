Acknowledging the potential for massive American fatalities if “we did nothing and just rode it out,” President Donald Trump yesterday announced his decision to extend social distancing guidelines until April 30.

He made the announcement in the Rose Garden at the White House and said it would be followed up with another announcement on Tuesday with more details. The president’s previous executive order establishing social distancing guidelines expires Wednesday.

The president said he had been asking his top advisers the same question that “a lot of people have been asking” about the decision to effectively shut down the American economy with social distancing measures, keeping people home from work, school, church and social life.

Without social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus, as many as 2.2 million Americans could die from the disease, Trump said, expressing surprise at the number.

For that reason, he said, it is important to keep social distancing guidelines in place for an additional 30 days.

Some states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have ordered mandatory business closings, banned all public gatherings and ordered people to maintain distances of at least three feet from others in a public space.

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus coverage, closings and cancellations.

“I want the American people to know that your selfless, inspiring and valiant efforts are saving countless lives,” Trump said. “You’re making the difference.”

The president said yesterday his previous statement during a March 24 interview on Fox News that he would love to have the country “back open” by Easter Sunday (April 12) was “just an aspiration” rather than an established date.

“I didn’t say Easter. I said it would be a great thing if we can do it by Easter and we know much more now than we knew two or three weeks ago,” Trump said.

The data now shows that the pandemic will be at its peak in the U.S. in two weeks, the president said.

Epidemiological models have been forecasting the pandemic will peak in New York, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., in mid-April.

As of this morning, cases of COVID-19 in New York have topped 60,000, with more than 1,000 dead. Over 2,000 people are in serious or critical condition.

On March 24, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the models the state has been using — developed by Weill-Cornell, Columbia and McKinsey — agreed that the peak in New York would come in 14 to 21 days.

The president said yesterday in extending the social distancing guidelines, he is heeding the advice of his top medical advisers, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

Birx took the podium yesterday to explain their conclusions. She said the coronavirus response team reviewed 12 different models and “then went back to the drawing board in the past week or two and worked from the ground up with the reporting of actual cases.”

Birx said her team was unaware of another group headed by Dr. Christopher Murray at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington “working parallel” with the White House Team.

“Chris Murray ended up with the same numbers,” Brix said. “So if you go on his website you can see the concerns that we had with he growing number of fatalities,” she said.

IHME’s analysis estimates that over the next four months in the U.S., approximately 81,000 people will die from the virus — if people strongly adhere to social distancing measures and take other precautions advised by public health officials. See March 27 story, “As coronavirus cases surge, new research projects N.Y. death toll could exceed 10,000 by end of April.”

IHME’s model forecasts the death toll in New York could reach 10,243 deaths by April 24, with the potential for total deaths from the outbreak here reaching as high as 26,983.

Birx said yesterday all of the models predicted anywhere from 1.6 million to 2.2 million fatalities without any mitigation. Her team looked at the impacts of the different mitigation measures used around the world “and used that evidence base to really bring that data and evidence to the president,” she said.

“It’s not a simple situation when you ask people to stay home another 30 days,” Birx said. “They have to know that we really built this on scientific evidence and that the potential is to save hundreds of thousands of American lives.”

The president said if the mitigation measures can hold American deaths from the virus down to 100,000 people, “we altogether have done a very good job.”

The effect of the mitigation measures is “difficult to quantitate,” Fauci said yesterday, because there are “two dynamic things going on at the same time — the virus going up and the mitigation we are trying to use to keep it down,” he said.

“The decision to extend this mitigation process until the end of April I think was a wise and prudent decision,” Fauci said.

“Dr. Birx and I spent a considerable amount of time going over all the data and why we felt this was the best choice… and the president accepted it,” Fauci said. “The idea that we may have these many cases played a role in the decision that we don’t do something prematurely and pull back when we should be pushing,” he said.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” the president said yesterday.

“That would be the greatest loss of all. Therefore the next two weeks and during this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines, to follow the guidelines that our great vice president holds up a lot — he’s holding that up a lot, he believes in it so strongly,” he said.

“The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” Trump said.

“We think by June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery. We think by June 1, a lot of great things will be happening.”

The president yesterday hailed new developments in testing capabilities, treatments and vaccine research. He said the FDA on Friday approved a new test developed by Abbott labs that “delivers lightning fast results in less than five minutes.” Abbott will begin delivering 50,000 tests per day starting this week, Trump said.

“The deployment of rapid testing will vastly accelerate our ability to monitor, track, contain and ultimately defeat the virus,” he said. “It will enable us to test doctors and nurses and other health care workers immediately.”

The president said testing was underway on 1,100 patients in New York for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine plus the antibiotic azithromycin.

“We will see what happens,” Trump said. “Let’s see how it works/ It may, it may not.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement late yesterday that HHS has accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine from its manufacturer Novartis.

The Food and Drug Administration has gave emergency use authorization to hydroxychloroquine sulphur and another, related anti-malaria drug, chloroquine, according to the HHS statement.

The president also spoke yesterday about a “blood-related therapy called convalescent plasma” as an experimental treatment for the virus.

“You take plasma from people who have already recovered from he virus — plasma is rich in antibodies — and transfusing it into sick patients to boost their immune system. We’ll see what happens. Early results are good,” Trump said.

He also said an Ohio company is in the final stages of approval for sterilization of masks.

“Some of them are very strong, very powerful, very strong material, so they can be sterilized up to 20 times,” the president said. “We’re trying to get a fast approval as that will be a tremendous difference.”

The president questioned the spike in the use of masks at some hospitals, pointing to one hospital in NYC where the use of masks went from 10,000 to 20,000 per week to 200,000 or 300,000 a week. He didn’t name the hospital but said it is a busy hospital that is “always full.”

He told reporters at the briefing that was something they should look into.

“How do you go from 10,000 to 20,000 masks to 300,000? Even though this is different. Something is going on,” Trump said. “Where are they going? Are they going out the back door? I don’t see from a practical standpoint how that’s possible — to go from 10,000 to 20,000 to 300,000. They have to look into that in New York,” Trump said.

Typically, masks used in hospital settings are manufactured to be single-use masks and CDC guidelines required removal and disposal of masks after an encounter with one potentially infectious patient. The CDC recently issued new guidance implementing limited reuse of face masks by health care providers during multiple encounters with different patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump also questioned New York’s decision to hold ventilators sent by the federal government in a warehouse.

“We sent thousands of generators [sic] to New York,” the president said. “They were put into a warehouse in Edison, New Jersey. The people in New York never distributed the generators [sic]. Why? I hope they distributed them now. If not why not — why not?”

Cuomo said Friday the state’s ventilators — the units sent by the federal government and thousands more purchased by New York are “in a stockpile” and haven’t been deployed yet “because we don’t need them yet.”

“The whole concept of a stockpile is to build up the reserve so when you hit the apex of the curve you have the supplies,” Cuomo said. “I have enough ventilators today. I’m not worried about today,” he said. “I am worried about the apex of the curve… And that is when I need ventilators and more PPE etc. And that’s what the stockpile is for – by definition a stockpile is not for immediate deployment.”

Trump acknowledged yesterday the federal government itself has a stockpile of ventilators.

“We’re holding in the stockpile almost 10,000 which we have to hold,” Trump said. He said the federal government has been “building and buying ventilators” to deploy where they are needed.

The president said to Louisiana was a case in point.

“It was doing very well and now all of a sudden there’s a rash of cases,” he said.

“These are expensive, complicated pieces of equipment. And we inherited a system which was broken.” He said the federal stockpile of ventilators was “deficient” in the same way that the military did not have enough ammunition when he took office.