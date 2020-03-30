All school board, village board and library board elections scheduled to take place in New York in April or May have been postponed “until at least June 1,” under an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo yesterday.

Cuomo did not mention the postponement in press briefings given yesterday or today.

His Executive Order 202.13, signed yesterday, was posted on the state website.

Any school board, library board, or village election scheduled to take place in April or May of 2020 was postponed until at least June 1, subject to further directive as to the timing, location or manner of voting for such elections.

The order states that the circulation, filing, and collection of any designating petitions, or independent nominating petitions for any office that would otherwise be circulated or filed pursuant to the Election Law, Education Law or any other consolidated law for any office commencing March 31, were postponed.

Riverhead Central School District’s May 19 school budget vote and school board election as well as the April 7 library vote are affected by this executive order.

Circulation of petitions for school board seats would have begun tomorrow.

There are three seats open on the Riverhead school board this year. They are held by incumbents Gregory Meyer, board president, Christopher Dorr and Theresa Zuhoski. None of the incumbents has as yet announced their intention to seek re-election.