A father and son were charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief after police caught them with a large stolen traffic sign removed from its location at Tanger Outlets, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Police investigating a report by Tanger Outlets security this afternoon of two men cutting down a large traffic sign and placing it in a pickup truck located the truck, with the sign in its bed, in an area inside the mall.

Karl Kirchner III, 54, and Karl Kirchner IV, 21, were inside the truck, police said.

Both suspects were arrested for Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, processed at Riverhead Police Headquarters and released for a future court date.

The mall is closed as per the governor’s executive order directing non-essential businesses to shutter to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.