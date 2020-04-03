Eleanor Araneo of Peconic Landing in Greenport died on April 2, 2020. She was 95 years old.

She was born on March 19, 1925 in Rochester to Elsie and Karl Gairing. She graduated from Rochester High School.

She moved from New Jersey to Shoreham in 1999 and finally to Greenport in 2014. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of America.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Albert. She is survived by her children Barbara of Salt Lake City and William (Mary Lou) of Cutchogue and three grandchildren.

Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.