Joseph L. Turchiano of Mattituck, formerly of Brooklyn, died on April 1, 2020 at his home. He was 93 years old.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1926 in Brooklyn to Richard and Antionette (Ficcorella). He graduated from Midwood High School and then attended Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He then worked as a plumbing contractor for Richards Plumbing & Heating in Brooklyn.

He was a member of the North Fork Italian American Club and the New York Plumbing Contractors Association. His hobbies included carpentry, fishing and reading.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn of Mattituck, sister Justine Aronne of Maryland, brother Bernard of Garden City children Linda Wells of Washington, Richard of Aquebogue, Joseph of Staten Island, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will hold a private funeral service. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.