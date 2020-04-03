Robert “Bob” Thomas Adipietro of Peconic died on March 30, 2020. He was 78 years old.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1942 in Brooklyn to Margaret (Leonard) and Salvatore. He was raised in Brooklyn then moved to Long Island and graduated from Center Moriches High School.

He worked as a self-employed real estate agent and antiques dealer. He operated East End Realty in Laurel and the North Fork Trading Post in Greenport. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and his hobbies included history and the Yankees.

He is survived by his father, his former wife Christine (Rando), sisters Marilyn Bonsignore (Anthony) and Susan Bonnano (Mel), children Kathleen Stepnoski (Henry) of Southold and Patrick (Edith) of Flordia, grandchildren Matthew, Shaun and Lucas Hansen.

A private graveside service was held at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold officiated by Reverend Doctor Peter J. Kelley.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.